Venice man faces DUI manslaughter charge in March crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has been arrested in connection with a Port Charlotte crash in March that killed a motorcyclist, the Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.

After what troopers called an exhaustive investigation, Glen Foster Hallman was arrested Wednesday and charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI damage to property, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

According to investigators, a pickup truck driven by Hallman, was traveling south on U.S. 41 preparing to turn left at Veterans Boulevard.

The pickup turned into the path of a motorcycle driven by a 36-year-old Port Charlotte man. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hallman is being held without bond at the Charlotte County Jail, records show.

