Get ready for some strong storms on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mother nature is bringing some tricks and treats our way the this holiday weekend. The weather will be tricky on Thursday for most everyone as the strongest cold front of the season moves through the area on Thursday. This front will create a line of intense storms some of which could turn severe.

It now looks like the strongest part of this line will begin moving into the Tampa Bay area after noon and then head southward through the evening. Now there will be a chance for a few showers in the morning just after sunrise but these should not be all that rough. The rain chance on Thursday begins to pick up throughout the day. Winds will be out of the SSW at 10-15 and pick up to 20-25 by mid afternoon.

Small chance some could turn severe (WWSB)

So on Thursday expect clouds on the increase just after sunrise with temperatures in the upper 70s and highs will only warm into the low 80s due to the increase in cloud cover. There is a 40% chance for morning scattered showers and then that rain chance jumps up to 90% by the early afternoon. Some of these storms could produce winds up to 50-60 mph and there is a very small chance of an isolated waterspout or small brief tornado. We have several advisories up already for the coastal locations. There is a small craft advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday. Winds will be out of the SW at 20 knots and seas will be 5-7 feet with choppy conditions on the waters. The small craft advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph for Friday (wwsb)

Friday look for mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers through the day as strong winds out of the west at 20-25 mph bring in strong surf. There is a high surf advisory in effect through Saturday evening. We are also under a rip current advisory through Saturday as well.

The high on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70′s. Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 60s with variable cloudiness. The winds will be dying down a bit but still breezy at times out of the NW at 15-20 mph. The high on Saturday will reach into the mid to upper 70s. The rain chance on Saturday is at 20% for a few passing showers.

Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 60s. Halloween will be a treat weather wise as the winds will have laid down and temperatures will be right round 70 through the evening. The humidity will also be low for the kids as well.

Monday look for cool temperatures in the upper 50s inland and low 60s near the coast under mostly fair skies to start the day and a high right around 75 degrees. Winds will be light out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

