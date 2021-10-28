First Alert Weather Day with severe storms possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today has been designated a First Alert Weather Day by your ABC7 First Alert Weather Team. That is due to strong storms, gusty winds, and the possibility of severe weather that will slowly advance into the area from the northwest today.

This cold front will move in this afternoon with a good chance for thunderstorms and heavy rains. The Suncoast is at risk for severe weather today, mostly in the form of damaging and gusty winds. However, there is a small risk that stronger storms could become supercells and produce brief tornados.

Be sure to have notifications enabled on your WWSB First Alert Weather app so that if the weather becomes severe you will be immediately notified.

Another aspect of the front will be the strong and gusty winds. A small craft advisory, rip current advisory and high surf advisory will be in effect today. In far offshore waters, a gale advisory is in effect. The high winds will continue into Friday.

Once the system has moved past some cooler and drier air will filter in and the weekend will be lovely. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

