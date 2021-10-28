Company responsible for maintenance on I-75, Skyway Bridge going out of business

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The company responsible for incident response and maintenance along I-75 from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to Broward County is going out of business, the company has announced.

DBi Services in Pennsylvania abruptly closed due to “Macroeconomic forces as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic” that caused significant hikes in costs of material and problems with supply and demand, the firm’s website says.

Multiple people lost their jobs but the company has strong ties to the Suncoast and Florida, holding multiple contracts with the Florida Department of Transportation.

DBi provides maintenance, management and operation of rest areas, weigh stations, water plants, wastewater treatment facilities, toll facilities and roadside recreation areas. It also performed maintenance and inspection of the Sunshine Skyway, along with maintenance of signs, the fishing piers and ancillary bridges.

The transportation department told ABC7 it is aware of the closure. “The Florida Department of Transportation has been made aware of the news that DBI is closing. The department is currently in the process of working with other contracts to ensure service is not interrupted. This will be covered by in-house and other existing contracts. In the near future, FDOT will advertise for a new contract, but will also enforce the existing one.”

You can read the statement from DBi Services in its entirety below:

DBi Services today confirmed that due to continued operating and financial challenges, and sudden and unexpected setbacks, particularly the decision of its primary lender to discontinue all funding, the Company determined that a wind down of substantially all of its business is necessary at this time.

Macroeconomic forces as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions, higher material costs and the labor shortage, coupled with increased financial requirements from sureties and lenders, impeded the Company’s ability to successfully execute and finance its projects.

The Company explored every viable alternative to avoid this outcome, working together with its outside advisors, investors, lenders and sureties to try to identify a resolution to address the issues at hand and enable the Company to move forward. The Company’s Digital Traffic Systems, Inc. subsidiary, which has not experienced the same challenges, is continuing to operate and serve customers.

DBi Services deeply regrets the impact on its valued employees, customers, suppliers and partners, and is working diligently to manage as smooth a transition as possible.

