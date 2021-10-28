Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Crash narrowly misses several West Palm Beach Police officers

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video shared by the West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page shows a violent crash that nearly took out some of their own who just happened to be parked nearby.

The video happened in the overnight hours of Wednesday morning. The speeding car narrowly misses several parked patrol cars and slams into a pole, bursting into flames.

The officers can be seen pulling the driver out.

“Thankfully everyone is fine. This vehicle missed several officers who were standing nearby!” reads the post.

Police did not provide additional details on the crash or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

941 area code? You must now use 10-digit-dialing
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day with severe storms possible
Strong storms to move through on Wednesday
Get ready for some strong storms on Thursday
Strong cold front prompts severe weather watch
Severe weather possible Thursday
John Scalzi's Wednesday morning forecast
Beautiful weather today but a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

Latest News

West Palm Beach crash
West Palm Beach car crash caught on Camera
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
20/20 special on Gabby Petito will air Friday on ABC
Ahead of severe weather, NPPD takes down signs near Laundrie home
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued a man from a 19-foot vessel taking on...
Coast Guard saves boater in stormy waters near Tampa