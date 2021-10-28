Caught on Camera: Crash narrowly misses several West Palm Beach Police officers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video shared by the West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page shows a violent crash that nearly took out some of their own who just happened to be parked nearby.

The video happened in the overnight hours of Wednesday morning. The speeding car narrowly misses several parked patrol cars and slams into a pole, bursting into flames.

The officers can be seen pulling the driver out.

“Thankfully everyone is fine. This vehicle missed several officers who were standing nearby!” reads the post.

Police did not provide additional details on the crash or if any charges will be filed.

