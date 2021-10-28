Candlelight vigil in Bradenton remembering lives lost from substance abuse and addiction

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A special candlelight vigil took place Wednesday night in Bradenton, focusing on substance abuse and addiction.

“It takes you to a deep, dark place very quickly, it affects you and everyone around you,” said Justin Halis, a Bradenton resident who is also with the Hand Up To Victory organization.

Halis was one of the featured speakers at the vigil. He had been a drug addict for 15 years. He says with the help of religion he’s now been sober for 8 years.

“I’m so thankful, I can’t put it into words every single day what it’s like,” said Halis. “And all I want to do is have people experience the same exact thing that I was able to find.”

Halis is one of the lucky ones. Many people in attendance had lost a loved one to substance abuse and addiction. That includes Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown. His younger brother died in January of 2020 from a drug overdose. He’s hopeful that him sharing his story will help many others.

“It’s not a bad person doing something, it’s a person that has a problem and it’s a sickness that they need help,” said Brown. “And anytime you can be there to help somebody or get that one thing that might make them see the light, you want to try that.”

Drug Free Manatee hosted this gathering as part of Red Ribbon Week. They were handing out Narcan as well. The organization’s Executive Director Dr. Linda Thompson says their mission is all about prevention and also helping people battling substance abuse or being there for those families who have lost a loved one.

“It’s very important that they can find a place to be able to kind of find that solidarity,” said Thompson. “To know that people do care, that their child or loved one wasn’t a statistic.”

As for Halis, he now works closely with addicts through his organization.

“My life mission now that I’ve been on this other side of it is that I want to go back and help as many people as possible, that are still stuck in it,” said Halis.

Also, as part of Red Ribbon Week, Drug Free Manatee does have an interactive event happening on Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Manatee River Garden Club.

