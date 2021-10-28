Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Ahead of severe weather, NPPD takes down signs near Laundrie home

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the City of North Port and North Port Police, signs violating city ordinances outside the home of the Laundrie family were removed ahead of inclement weather.

Protesters had been leaving signs outside of the Laundrie family home after the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito, Brian Laundrie’s fiancée. Brian’s remains were found in Myakkahatchee Park last week near items belonging to him.

The attorney for the Laundrie told ABC7 that the family had left the home to mourn Brian elsewhere in Florida.

“Ahead of severe weather today, the City of North Port has received several complaints about signs located on Wabasso Ave. Per City Sign Code and storm water code, these signs are in violation and are not allowed in the road right-of-way,” Taylor told ABC7, citing certain codes.

This was done, Taylor said, to keep drainage systems free of debris and potential damage.

