After school activities cancelled for Sarasota County schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After school activities have been cancelled for Sarasota County schools, per a automated call to parents and guardians. This is due to inclement weather as tornado warnings and storms roll through the Suncoast.

Schools will continue to provide aftercare programs, they noted.

Please contact your child’s school for more specific details.

