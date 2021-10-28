Advertise With Us
After school activities cancelled for Sarasota County schools

WWSB Generic Stock 2
WWSB Generic Stock 2(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After school activities have been cancelled for Sarasota County schools, per a automated call to parents and guardians. This is due to inclement weather as tornado warnings and storms roll through the Suncoast.

Schools will continue to provide aftercare programs, they noted.

Please contact your child’s school for more specific details.

