Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

20/20 special on Gabby Petito will air Friday on ABC

20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case(ABC News)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 20/20, ABC’s primetime news program, will air a special on the case of Gabrielle Petito, documenting her final days as investigators continue to piece out what happened in a case that has left more questions than answers.

The new two-hour October 29 episode of ABC 20/20 airs at 9 p.m. ET. The episode is titled “Life on Line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito.” The show will also feature an interview with Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie.

The case became a focus of international attention with parts playing out here in the Suncoast, with the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s remains in Myakkahatchee Park.

The episode will also be streamed on Hulu.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

941 area code? You must now use 10-digit-dialing
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day with severe storms possible
Strong cold front prompts severe weather watch
Severe weather possible Thursday
Strong storms to move through on Wednesday
Get ready for some strong storms on Thursday
John Scalzi's Wednesday morning forecast
Beautiful weather today but a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

Latest News

Ahead of severe weather, NPPD takes down signs near Laundrie home
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued a man from a 19-foot vessel taking on...
Coast Guard saves boater in stormy waters near Tampa
WWSB Generic Stock 2
Florida school bus driver accused of DUI following crash
Tornado warnings in effect
Tornado warned storms move through Suncoast