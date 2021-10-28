20/20 special on Gabby Petito will air Friday on ABC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 20/20, ABC’s primetime news program, will air a special on the case of Gabrielle Petito, documenting her final days as investigators continue to piece out what happened in a case that has left more questions than answers.

The new two-hour October 29 episode of ABC 20/20 airs at 9 p.m. ET. The episode is titled “Life on Line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito.” The show will also feature an interview with Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie.

The case became a focus of international attention with parts playing out here in the Suncoast, with the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s remains in Myakkahatchee Park.

The episode will also be streamed on Hulu.

What don’t you know about Gabby Petito's last days? Watch the breaking new 20/20 event special - Friday night at 9/8c on @ABC. Stream next day on @Hulu. https://t.co/XH0UpVR5xu pic.twitter.com/NkxrGKVz2y — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 28, 2021

