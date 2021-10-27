Severe weather possible Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are going to see a First Alert Weather day for Thursday and possibly extended into Friday for coastal locations. This means that we will see some very disruptive weather conditions which will have an impact on you in the form of heavy rain and possible severe weather on Thursday. Friday may be included not because of storms but due to strong winds behind the front causing coastal advisories.

Here it comes the biggest cold front of the season expected to push through the area on Thursday. With it will come showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms will be strong and even possibly severe with wind gusts surpassing 50 mph in a few of the cells that move through. There is even a very small chance of one or two brief tornadoes.

Line of strong to severe storms to move through Thursday afternoon (WWSB)

The rain will be heavy at times and it is looking more and more like late morning through the afternoon for the potential rough stuff. Not everyone is going to see severe weather but there will be a couple of storms that could go severe and produce some damaging winds.

The front should clear our area by late Thursday evening and then the winds really pick up on Friday. On Thursday we will see winds out of the SSW at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts through the day. By Friday those winds turn more toward the west at 20-30 mph and will cause some boating and beach concerns. Small craft advisories will be needed from Thursday through Friday. We will also see the potential of rip currents developing from Thursday through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will also cool down as the NW winds blow in. The high on Friday will be in the upper 70′s and in the mid 70′s both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will also cool down into the low 60s and even some upper 50s well inland.

We will see temperatures go back to average by Wednesday of next week.

For boaters on Wednesday we will see winds out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph and a light chop on the bay and inland waters.

