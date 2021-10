SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking drivers to slow down in school zones.

All school zones in the City of Sarasota have a speed limit of 15 MPH. Officers are patrolling the area to make sure drivers are following safety rules. Slow down and watch for children crossing the road and pay attention for school buses.

