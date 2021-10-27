Pedestrian dies after collision in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old woman from Arcadia has died six days after being hit by a pickup truck while walking along State Road 70, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the woman was walking east on the north shoulder of State Road 70 on Sept. 20 at about 10:20 p.m.

As she was approaching State Road 72, a pickup driven by a 36-year-old man from Acadia was also traveling east. The pedestrian was hit by the truck’s side-view mirror. The truck then fled the scene, investigators say.

The woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The truck was later located and impounded and the driver was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury.

The woman died Tuesday of her injuries, the FHP said.

