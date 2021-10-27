Manatee commissioners discuss potential district changes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -On Wednesday afternoon Manatee County commissioners saw the first draft of potential plans to change district lines.

Talks to change the boundaries of the districts are being had because of quick and significant growth in District 1 and District 5. The 2020 Census reveled Manatee County grew by more than 75,000 people in the last decade. Commissioners on Wednesday afternoon said the eastern portion of the county is seeing quick growth.

Commissioners under Florida law are allowed to fix boundaries of districts from time to time to keep them equal in population. Some talks by commissioners on Wednesday indicated an option right now is to potentially add population to District’s 2 and 4.

During public comment several people spoke about wanting the process of potential district changes to be inclusive.

“No body need to shift or do anything. You need to leave district 2 alone,” said a concerned community member.

“It’s just confusing to me what’s taking place with drawing these districts,” said another concerned community member. “Every commissioner can get what they want but you got to start with a better process than I see right now.”

At Large Manatee County commissioner George Kruse said during the special meeting held on Wednesday that they’re here having work sessions about potential changes to allow the community to see conversations are being had fairly and in a transparent manner. Kruse says they’re trying to conduct a well though out plan to make sure the districts integrity’s are honored.

Some of the community members who spoke on during the meeting said they were concerned for changes that could potentially come to District 2 in Manatee County.

“His efforts at this first simulation was to maintain as much of the makeup of those two distinct populations,” said Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes.

Hopes says District 2 has the highest percentage of minorities and they’re going to try to maintain as much of the makeup of the population as they can as they discuss district changes.

“Even if we can’t honor the boundaries of the districts, because everything is growing. It’s just going to have to change. So we’re doing our part we’re cognizant of district 2. So we hope that at the end of the day both our transparency and our process is going to respect that district even if the lines move,” said Commissioner Kruse.

Preliminary maps were shown to commissioners on Wednesday.

“We’re not really big fans of these maps and we asked for changes. So I don’t think we should post these maps because we just asked them to change it. I feel like we should wait until our next meeting and say hey we like these three or five or whatever... or two; those should be in my opinion posted,” said District 3 commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

No decision on redistricting plans were made on Wednesday. Conversations are expected to continue.

Watch the meeting in full here.

Agenda item can be found here.

