Juvenile arrested in Port Charlotte armed burglary case

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port juvenile has been arrested in connection with an armed burglary, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a call Oct. 23 at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Camillia Lane in Port Charlotte.

After an investigation, the boy, who has not been identified, was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, grand theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

He is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.