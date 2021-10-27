Advertise With Us
Henry Winkler will be featured speaker at Tidewell Foundation Signature Luncheon in 2022

Henry Winkler is coming to town for the 13th Tidewell Foundation Luncheon.
Henry Winkler is coming to town for the 13th Tidewell Foundation Luncheon.(Tidewell)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th Annual Tidewell Foundation will feature “The Fonz” himself as its guest speaker.

The Tidewell Foundation Signature Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota. The featured speaker is Henry Winkler, best known for his iconic role of Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz”, in the TV series Happy Days. He also is a successful producer and director.

All event proceeds will help Tidewell Hospice provide care, comfort and compassion to more than 10,000 patients and families each year. Patron tickets are $250 and individual tickets are $200.

Learn more here!

