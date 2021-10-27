Henry Winkler will be featured speaker at Tidewell Foundation Signature Luncheon in 2022
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th Annual Tidewell Foundation will feature “The Fonz” himself as its guest speaker.
The Tidewell Foundation Signature Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota. The featured speaker is Henry Winkler, best known for his iconic role of Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz”, in the TV series Happy Days. He also is a successful producer and director.
All event proceeds will help Tidewell Hospice provide care, comfort and compassion to more than 10,000 patients and families each year. Patron tickets are $250 and individual tickets are $200.
