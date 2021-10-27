Discovering the Suncoast - History at Phillippi Creek Estates

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a creek running through the City of Sarasota, named after a Cuban Fisherman, Felipe Bermudez from the 1800s.

How did that creek get the name “Phillippi”? And what is the history buried at this site? A site that just barely became a 60-acre park in the heart of the city, instead of a strip mall and more high-rise condos!

