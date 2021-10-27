DeSoto County Commission bans gypstacks

ARCADIA, Fla. (Sun Newspapers) - DeSoto County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ban phosphate gypstacks.

Tuesday’s vote was largely symbolic, according to coverage partners at Sun Newspapers, as no company is currently seeking to put a gypstack in DeSota County. Hillsborough County-based Mosaic Company, which mines phosphate to create byproducts, has not considered gypstacks in its DeSoto County plans, a spokesperson had said.

The Fortune 500 firm in 2018 was denied a rezoning of some 14,000 acres in DeSoto County, from farmland to mining. A deal was brokered allowing Mosaic to reapply for rezoning in 2023.

Tuesday’s vote was more an ounce of prevention, Langford said.

“When something is already here,” Langford said of rules that would allow gypstacks, “it’s hard to say you’re not going to allow it … let’s go ahead and nip that in the bud.”

DeSoto County’s rezoning denial in 2018 dealt Mosaic a setback, as public hearings, many heated, still leaned in the company’s favor.

Carol Mahler of Nocatee was glad to hear the decision. “I’m grateful for your efforts … by passing this ordinance,” she said in comments before the commission, adding that one ton of processed phosphate creates five tons of industrial waste, which is then piled into gypstacks.

The underlying motivation for the ordinance was the Piney Point disaster in Manatee County, where a gypsum stack breach in April had poured millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay. The gypsum stack, left from a defunct fertilizer operator, had also been used for disposing of dredged materials.

Early in the breach, fear of flooding led authorities to order the evacuation of 300 homes. DeSoto County had delayed a mining workshop to allow time to learn more about the trouble at Piney Point.

Mosaic, which had no connection to the breach, provided technical expertise to the state on fixing the Piney Point problem.

