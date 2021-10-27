COVID testing sites in Sarasota and Manatee Counties seeing fewer people, some sites scaling back

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that we aren’t seeing as many people getting the COVID test at the pop-up sites in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of those sites are scaling back.

The site at Robert L. Taylor in the Newtown section of Sarasota and the Dallas White Park site in North Port will no longer have COVID testing on Saturdays.

“I am working with the community leaders in North Port and here in Sarasota, what we realized, the weekend testing is not very necessary right now,” said Mari Barnes, vice president of Lab Services. “There weren’t a lot of people showing up and these community centers, they’re actually brimming with activity during the holidays.”

Sites on the Suncoast that once had more than 2,000 people a day are now seeing around 300 people a day. Despite the slowdown, people are still getting the COVID test because they have symptoms or are traveling. One person we caught up with at the Robert L. Taylor site says she and her crew gets tested every week. They are getting ready to open a show in downtown Sarasota this Friday.

“It’s really wonderful that we can come whenever we want,” said Victoria Heikenfeld, a stage manager for a show happening at the Urbanite Theatre. “We thought it was going to be a much more difficult process, waiting in line for 40 minutes to an hour, but we can come in and zoom right in most days, we do it before rehearsal.”

Health department officials said an important part of fighting the pandemic as a whole or individually is getting tested and getting the vaccine.

“Testing is important for our community because it gives us an idea how vulnerable other people around you are to the virus,” said Dr. Edwin Hernandez, a clinical services director for the Manatee County Health Department. “It gives us a preventable sense from the spread of the disease.”

Sarasota County still has two pop-up sites where you can get the COVID test on Saturdays. That’s at the former Sarasota Kennel Club and Ed Smith Stadium.

