SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at Robert L Taylor Community Complex will be closed on Thursday.

This is due to the inclement weather the Suncoast is preparing for on Thursday. The site is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

CLOSED THURSDAY - The COVID-19 testing site at @RLTaylorComplex will be closed Thursday, Oct. 28, due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The site is scheduled to reopen Friday. pic.twitter.com/DyyrC89Pez — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) October 27, 2021

There is no word yet on the other sites.

