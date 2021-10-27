Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bus service is Manatee County is free on election day

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - To help get out the vote Nov. 2, Manatee County Area Transit is offering free fixed-route bus service on election day.

Manatee County Commissioners approved the free bus rides Nov. 2 to encourage voters to participate in the election process.

MCAT Route 99 buses traveling into Sarasota County will also be included in this service.

Handy Bus passengers can ride free, with a voter ID card, by pre-scheduling a ride to or from a designated polling location. Please visit www.votemanatee.com to check your voter registration status and find your polling location for this year’s election.

To view sample ballots for Manatee and Sarasota voters, click here.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call 3-1-1. You can also follow the county on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter, @ManateeGov.For more information on public transportation services, please contact Manatee County Area Transit at 941-747-8621 or visit www.mymanatee.org/mcat.

