Beautiful weather today but a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A sunny and low humidity day of the Suncoast with a mild high of 83 degrees will be in high contrast to tomorrow’s First Alert Weather Day.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the cautioned area of slight risk for severe weather to include all of the Suncoast tomorrow. The front that will produce our changing weather is this morning back in Texas.

Because it is still a good distance away, the timing of its arrival on the Suncoast is still being refined. However, the window for stormy weather currently stretches from late morning to early evening, with the highest likelihood of strongest storms between noon and 4 p.m. Currently, there is a 5% risk of a weak tornado and a 15% chance of a severe thunderstorm. Small Craft Advisories will be up and winds could reach gale force on open waters.

Download your free ABC7 WWSB First Alert Weather app on your phone and allow notifications of severe weather events to obtain the latest information for your location.

After the front moves past the winds will be strong and gusty with sustained Friday winds of up to 25 mph or higher along the coastal waters. Scattered showers are also possible on Friday with clouds blowing in off the Gulf waters. Calmer and cooler weather will return on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.