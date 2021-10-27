941 area code? You must now use 10-digit-dialing
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Callers in some parts of 35 states and one US territory are now required to dial 10 digits to make a local phone call. The change came earlier this week as the US prepares to make 988 the three-digit number to quickly reach the National Suicide Prevention Line.
In some regions, ‘988′ serves as the first three numbers of a seven-digit telephone number.
The 941 area code here on the Suncoast is included.
10 digit dialing by Melissa R. on Scribd
To dial, you must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. Ten-digit dialing for local calls has been enabled in these area codes since April 24, 2021.
