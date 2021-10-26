Advertise With Us
Woman charged with battery after alleged stabbing

Linda Olen
Linda Olen(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - An argument between a North Port couple Monday resulted in an arrest after a man was stabbed multiple times, police said.

North Port Police say Linda Olen, 64, and the victim, who was not identified, were involved in an argument when Olen armed herself with a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the chest.

When police arrived at the scene on Brasher Avenue, officers found the victim with minor scratches to his chest and stomach, and a cut on his hand that appeared to be a defensive wound. The victim told officers he pushed Olen to the ground while defending himself.

Officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Olen and charge her with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery of a person over the age of 65.

Olen was booked into the Sarasota County Jail and then transported to Coastal Behavioral Center as a result of statements made before being booked, police said.

