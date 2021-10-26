Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police say a man accused of arson in Hawaii chose a bizarre method to run away and the spectacle was captured on camera.

According to KHNL, the man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawnmower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said.

“He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest,” police added.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police examine the wreckage of a motorcycle involved in a crash Monday on Fruitville...
1 dead after crash involving car and motorcycle
A crash at Bayshore Gardens Parkway near U.S. 41.
Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash
Brian Laundrie
Attorney: Laundrie family leaves North Port to grieve loss of son; experts weigh-in on remains.
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Worker transported to hospital after receiving severe electric shock
Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Bradenton Police on scene of crash at 26th Street West
The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the...
WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawn mower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic
Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely announced she would give away $10,000 and first-class plane...
Spanx CEO surprises employees with $10K, plane tickets