Sarasota man accused of sexual battery of 7-year-old boy

Kerry Hill
Kerry Hill(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail, accused of sexually battering his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Kerry Hill, 58, is facing charges of capital sexual battery with a victim under 12. Hill is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 2000 for unlawful sexual activity with minors 16-17 years old, state records show.

A woman contacted Sarasota Police Oct. 24. The woman, whose name is being withheld, told police she and Hill had been in a sexual relationship for about a year. She reported her son told her Hill had sexually battered him when the two were left alone.

After an investigation, which included a forensic examination of Hill’s car, a physical examination of the boy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and a statement from the boy, detectives determined probable cause to arrest and charge Hill. He is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

