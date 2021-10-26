Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County votes to purchase Conservation Foundation’s recently protected land

Sarasota County votes to purchase Conservation Foundation’s recently protected land.
Sarasota County votes to purchase Conservation Foundation’s recently protected land.(SRQ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of recently protected land in Old Miakka Preserve.

The county purchased 228 acres that was recently acquired by Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast in-order-to act quickly in this hot real estate market. This land is a critical link between Sarasota County’s Old Miakka Preserve and Conservation Foundation’s Tatum Sawgrass Scrub Preserve, further connecting to over 120,000 acres of conserved land protecting the Myakka River.

Sarasota County voted to purchase the property from Conservation Foundation with funds from the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program (ESLPP), a voter-approved and taxpayer-funded program designed to acquire and protect natural lands and parklands. The additional 228 acres will more than double the size of the existing Old Miakka Preserve, which is open to the public daily for hiking, picnicking, birdwatching and wildlife viewing.

The county says the purchase will protect water quality, water quantity, and timing of water flows and levels and the wetlands located within the property store and filter water that flows into both the Tatum Sawgrass Marsh and the Myakka River. The property also provides rich and diverse habitat for a variety of iconic Florida wildlife.

The County purchase is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police examine the wreckage of a motorcycle involved in a crash Monday on Fruitville...
1 dead after crash involving car and motorcycle
A crash at Bayshore Gardens Parkway near U.S. 41.
Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash
Brian Laundrie
Attorney: Laundrie family leaves North Port to grieve loss of son; experts weigh-in on remains.
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Worker transported to hospital after receiving severe electric shock
Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl

Latest News

Brian Laundrie, shown in police body camera footage in Moab, Utah.
Laundrie attorney: Don’t blame the family for police mistakes
Linda Olen
Woman charged with battery after alleged stabbing
Amazon launches plan to save Christmas from supply chain crisis
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop