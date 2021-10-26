Parts of North Tamiami Trail closed in Sarasota for gas leak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parts of North Tamiami Trail are closed in Sarasota for a gas leak, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The road is closed in all directions between 18th Street and 16th street.

TECO Gas representatives are expected to be on the scene by 6:30 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

