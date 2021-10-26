Paris Hilton meets with Florida congressmen to support changes in troubled youth industry

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Socialite, author and activist Paris Hilton took time to visit with several Florida congressmen, including local representative Vern Buchanan to talk about incarcerated youths and those in the troubled youth industry.

Hilton has become a voice for the troubled teen industry and abuses faced by juveniles in institutions. She previously talked about her own experiences in a YouTube series.

Hilton is working as an activist to protect juveniles from abuse in systems that are meant to rehabilitate. Earlier this week, she met with Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan and Representative Greg Steube among others. She is advocating for the passage of the Accountability for Congregate Care Act which “would set standards for congregate care facilities treating adolescents, create a commission to develop best practices to protect children, and establish reporting systems for abuse.”

Youth in institutions deserve protections. This isn’t a political issue - it is a human rights issue and I am so grateful to @VernBuchanan @RepRonEstes @RepGregSteube @DonJBacon for taking the time to meet. I’m incredibly excited for the work ahead @JudiciaryGOP @WaysMeansCmte pic.twitter.com/HmPP3WEL09 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 25, 2021

