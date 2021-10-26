Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Paris Hilton meets with Florida congressmen to support changes in troubled youth industry

Hotel heiress and reality television star Paris Hilton, lends her celebrity to support...
Hotel heiress and reality television star Paris Hilton, lends her celebrity to support legislation to establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities, at the Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Hilton says she was traumatized as a teenager when she was sent by her family to abusive care facilities.(AP Photo. Scott Applewhite)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Socialite, author and activist Paris Hilton took time to visit with several Florida congressmen, including local representative Vern Buchanan to talk about incarcerated youths and those in the troubled youth industry.

Hilton has become a voice for the troubled teen industry and abuses faced by juveniles in institutions. She previously talked about her own experiences in a YouTube series.

Hilton is working as an activist to protect juveniles from abuse in systems that are meant to rehabilitate. Earlier this week, she met with Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan and Representative Greg Steube among others. She is advocating for the passage of the Accountability for Congregate Care Act which “would set standards for congregate care facilities treating adolescents, create a commission to develop best practices to protect children, and establish reporting systems for abuse.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police examine the wreckage of a motorcycle involved in a crash Monday on Fruitville...
1 dead after crash involving car and motorcycle
A crash at Bayshore Gardens Parkway near U.S. 41.
Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash
Brian Laundrie
Attorney: Laundrie family leaves North Port to grieve loss of son; experts weigh-in on remains.
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Worker transported to hospital after receiving severe electric shock
Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl

Latest News

Linda Olen
Woman charged with battery after alleged stabbing
Amazon launches plan to save Christmas from supply chain crisis
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop
Palmetto Police assist with manatee rescue.
Palmetto Police assist in rescue of manatee