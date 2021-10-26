Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Palmetto Police assist in rescue of manatee

Palmetto Police assist with manatee rescue.
Palmetto Police assist with manatee rescue.(PPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Palmetto were called to assist Florida Wildlife officers with the rescue and transport of an injured manatee.

Members of the Marine Unit and Patrol Division assisted FWC. Officers helped carry the animal safely to its transport. Officers Peters and Caouette were the primary responders and the department says the two were thrilled to help.

If you see a distressed or deceased manatee in Sarasota or Manatee counties, call Mote’s 24/7 hotline at 888-345-2335. For all other areas in Florida, please call FWC’s 24/7 hotline at 888-404-3922.

