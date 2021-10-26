Manatee County to host its 18th Safe Kids Night on Halloween

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Kids in Manatee County will again have a safe place to do some trick or treating Sunday at the 18th Annual Halloween Safe Kids Night, sponsored by Crime Stoppers of Manatee County and the Manatee County Fair.

The free event will be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. in the Mosaic Arena at the Manatee Fairgrounds in Palmetto. Enter the event through Gate 3 across from Palmetto High School or Gate 9 on 14th Avenue West. Parking will be available in the midway area on the south end of the fairgrounds.

Event partners hosting booths and distributing candy will be public safety agencies, civic and nonprofit organizations, and churches and ministries. There will also be games, as well as public safety equipment and first-responder vehicles on display. Please visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com for more details.

