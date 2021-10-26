Advertise With Us
Happy Pitbull Awareness Day! MCAS raises awareness with social video

(WTKR a través de CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge and his dog Zeus want to tell you their story to help dispel some of the myths surrounding bully-breed dogs, specifically pit bulls.

Standard adoption fees for dogs/puppies run about $50 at Manatee County Animal Services. But starting Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Oct 31, all dog adoption fees at MCAS are $10.

See all adoptable pets and make your appointment to visit at mymanatee.org/pets. To view list of adoptable pets click here.

