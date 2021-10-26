Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police examine the wreckage of a motorcycle involved in a crash Monday on Fruitville...
1 dead after crash involving car and motorcycle
A crash at Bayshore Gardens Parkway near U.S. 41.
Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash
Brian Laundrie
Attorney: Laundrie family leaves North Port to grieve loss of son; experts weigh-in on remains.
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Worker transported to hospital after receiving severe electric shock
Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police