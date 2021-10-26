Amazon launches plan to save Christmas from supply chain crisis

NEW YORK (ABC) - Have you ordered your Christmas gifts yet?

The supply chain shortage rocking the economy suggests you should probably do that soon. Despite the chaos, amazon thinks it can beat the backlog.

Amazon says its ready For what could be the biggest and most challenging holiday shopping season ever.

“We’ve added airplanes, we’ve added trailers, we’ve added trucks, we’ve added vans,” John Felton, the SVP of Global Delivery Services Amazon, said.

Amazon said it needs to hire 150,000 seasonal workers. It’s even offering sign on bonuses up to $3,000 dollars.

“We spend the full year thinking about how do we get ready for the holiday season,” Felton said. “This year especially, and with the pandemic, it’s been more challenging than most.”

As ships wait weeks to unload off the coast of California, Amazon said it has increased its ports of entry by 50 percent while doubling its ability to process containers.

The company also looking to add 85 planes to its roster. Those planes expected in the air by Christmas.

“We’ve got options for the planners and the procrastinators,” Felton said. “And so we’re going to be delivering up until the evening of December 24.”

The company creating its own supply chain of sorts over the years- to shed reliance on shipping services like FedEx and UPS.

Now believe it or not, both UPS and Amazon said they do not expect delays this holiday season.

However, industry experts say you should still order your holiday gifts early, just in case.

