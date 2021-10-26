Advertise With Us
AG Moody announces arrest of caregiver for alleged elderly abuse

WWSB Generic Stock 13
WWSB Generic Stock 13(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in partnership with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former senior caregiver for abusing senior residents.

Following a lengthy investigation, detectives say that Twicka Jones pushed two elderly dementia residents resulting in them falling to the ground.

“Our seniors in assisted living facilities deserve the utmost care and respect. Especially dementia patients who may already feel vulnerable or scared. I am sickened by this caregiver’s actions, and my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit will hold her responsible for these crimes,” Attorney General Moody wrote in a press release.

Jones was formerly employed at The Beacon at Gulf Breeze, a Medicaid receiving facility in Santa Rosa County. The incidents were caught on surveillance camera.

The first incident resulted in an elderly dementia resident bleeding from the back and head. The resident then had to be transported by ambulance for further care. Another video shows a confrontation with a separate dementia resident who may have tried to assist the first victim. Detectives then say Jones pushed the second victim, who fell on their hip and back. The video then shows Jones stepping around the second victim and walking away without helping or requesting further care for the victim.

Jones is charged with two counts of abuse of an elderly person, both third-degree felonies. If convicted, Jones faces up to 10 years in state prison.

