After several pleasant days, storms will move into the Suncoast Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will designate Thursday a First Alert Weather Day due to the potentially disruptive nature of storms that will accompany an advancing cold front. Currently, there is a slight risk of severe weather forecast by the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday. Forecasting the location of severe weather several days out is challenging and we will be tweaking the forecast each day into Thursday.

Today a cool front will move past with little fanfare. The one thing you will notice will be lower late-day humidity and breezy and gusty winds that will develop this afternoon. The front will be a dry front without any rain. This will lead to a beautiful Wednesday with sunshine and low humidity. Thursday looks to be a stormy day. Then Friday is a bit windy as cooler air rushes in.

The weekend looks great! Cooler air will keep sunny afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and nighttime lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

