Worker transported to hospital after receiving severe electric shock

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A worker has been transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest after he received a dangerous shock from a power line.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Sutton Pl and Gulf of Mexico Dr. According to officials, the worker accidentally struck a power line while moving his ladder.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital via ambulance. He was in Cardiac Arrest. There is no word on his current condition.

