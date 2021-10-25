Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Worker transported to hospital after receiving severe electric shock

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A worker has been transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest after he received a dangerous shock from a power line.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Sutton Pl and Gulf of Mexico Dr. According to officials, the worker accidentally struck a power line while moving his ladder.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital via ambulance. He was in Cardiac Arrest. There is no word on his current condition.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Cox
Protestors gather in downtown Bradenton in support for Kimberly Cox
A child was airlifted to Tampa General after reports of being burned
Child airlifted to Tampa General following reports of burns
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
Sarasota Police examine the wreckage of a motorcycle involved in a crash Monday on Fruitville...
1 dead after crash involving car and motorcycle
A crash at Bayshore Gardens Parkway near U.S. 41.
Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash

Latest News

Sarasota Police examine the wreckage of a motorcycle involved in a crash Monday on Fruitville...
1 dead after crash involving car and motorcycle
Serial burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Serial burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
Gov. Ron DeSantis talked business in Venice
Gov. DeSantis visits Venice to talk job growth
DeSoto County commissioners poised to ban gypstacks