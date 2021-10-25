The Suncoast is on a weather roller coaster this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain is in today’s forecast, but if trends hold out, most of the rain will bypass the important drive times today.

However, for kids returning from school this afternoon, there will be scattered showers and even thunderstorms possible. Cloud cover will keep the daytime high temperature down to the mid-80s today. Tomorrow will be sunnier and drier and the high warmer.

Likewise, Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, but with increasing Thursday cloud cover and another round of good rain chances. At this point, severe weather Thursday does not seem likely, but it could get windy as some passing storms might be gusty. As showers come to an end Thursday night drier and cooler air will move in.

As the Thursday front sinks south, winds will pick up on Friday and colder air will move in. Temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees and bring highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, just in time for Halloween. Boo.

