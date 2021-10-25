SPD collects 14lbs of drugs during National Drug Take Back Day

Advertise With Us
14lbs of drugs collected on National Take Back Day
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department collected 14.75 pounds of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs while partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) during the annual National Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

The drop-off service was free and anonymous with no questions asked. The 14.75 pounds of unwanted prescription pills were collected and will be properly disposed of by members of the DEA.

Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Prescription drugs that are unused and flushed can contaminate water supplies. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

For citizens who were unable to stop by the event, the SPD has a permanent drop box in the lobby of SPD headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota. Residents can use it any day while the lobby is open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

