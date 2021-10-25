Some Sarasota COVID-19 testing sites changing hours of operation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Sarasota is announcing some changes to hours of local COVID-19 testing sites.

The COVID-19 testing sites at RL Taylor and Dallas White Park will suspend Saturday testing operations beginning Saturday, Oct 30, 2021. The hours of operation for COVID testing at the former Kennel Club and Ed Smith Stadium will remain unchanged.

Below is a complete list of sites and hours:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR and Rapid COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR and Rapid COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th Street, Sarasota. This drive-through COVID-19 testing site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site is operated by Real Diagnostics, and CDR Maguire.

All four sites will test anyone regardless of symptoms. Testing is free, but individuals being tested will be asked to provide health insurance information.

Due to current demand individuals being tested are advised results can take up to 48 hours to be received. All individuals being tested MUST register with the COVID testing site that will be testing them.

Many local pharmacies are also offering COVID-19 testing.

