Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl

Ernesto Lopez Morales
Ernesto Lopez Morales(Polk County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old.

The crash occurred on Oct. 23. According to officials, Ernesto Lopez Morales was driving a 2005 black Chevrolet Suburban west on S.R. 60 in Mulberry at a high rate of speed with no headlights. According to a press release, Morales drove his vehicle into the back of a 2016 gray Hyundai Elantra driven by a Plant City woman. The Elantra was pushed more than 600 feet and both vehicles came to a stop in the eastbound lane facing west near the intersection of Espo Drive.

When paramedics arrived on scene, they found a 5-year-old girl deceased. The driver of the Elantra was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics and other witnesses saw Morales run away from the crash scene before deputies arrived, leaving his Suburban at the scene.

Deputies tracked down Morales and say he admitted to drinking six 32-ounce beers and was heading to go buy more. He admitted to not turning on his headlights and fleeing from the crash location. He also told deputies he left the scene of the crash because he doesn’t have insurance or a driver’s license.

A search of Morales’ driving history revealed that he does not a valid Florida Driver’s license and has never been issued a driver’s license in Florida or any other state. Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed that Morales was in the country illegally.

Deputies obtained a warrant for a blood test, which showed Morales had a blood alcohol level of .108 grams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. The legal threshold for DUI is 0.08 grams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Morales was arrested for Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving a Death, DUI Manslaughter, Driving with No Driver’ License Causing Death, Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Injury, DUI Property Damage.

Morales was transported to the Polk County Jail and has a $22,500 bond. Due to Morales residing in the United States illegally, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement initiated a hold on him.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Cox
Protestors gather in downtown Bradenton in support for Kimberly Cox
A child was airlifted to Tampa General after reports of being burned
Child airlifted to Tampa General following reports of burns
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
Silver Alert cancelled after Manatee County man found safe
A crash at Bayshore Gardens Parkway near U.S. 41.
Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash

Latest News

Crash at Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road
Crash reported on Fruitville Road at Lockwood Ridge Road
14lbs of drugs collected on National Take Back Day
SPD collects 14lbs of drugs during National Drug Take Back Day
Gas prices at new high for 2021, AAA says
Brian Laundrie
Attorney: Laundrie family leaves North Port to grieve loss of son
File photo of a voting location
Preview ballots available for Manatee County, Venice and LBK early voting