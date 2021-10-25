Serial burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A career burglar was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for a 2019 break-in, committed only a month after the man had been released from prison on a previous conviction.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s office said Rodney Dean Mott was sentenced to 15 years in prison with no opportunity to earn gain-time under Florida’s “Prison Releasee Reoffender” statute. Mott was tried and found guilty of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Mott has a long criminal history dating back to the early 1990s, including multiple convictions for burglary of a dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and convictions for aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and possession of controlled substances.

Mott had been sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2007 for the burglary of a home in Hillsborough County. He was released from prison in that case in November 2019. Just one month later, Mott committed another burglary of an unoccupied home in Sarasota, the crime he was sentenced for Friday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and their personnel investigated the case, processing fingerprint and DNA evidence found inside the home. It was this evidence that led directly to Mott as the prime suspect.

