Preview ballots available for Manatee County, Venice and LBK early voting

(WWSB) - Early voting started in Manatee County on Saturday for several upcoming elections including school board seats.

In Manatee County an early voter can vote at any Manatee County Early Voting Center. On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling place. Bring a valid and current photo and signature ID when you go to vote!

Dates and Hours of Early Voting for the November 2, 2021 election started Saturday, October 23, 2021 and run through Saturday, October 30, 2021. Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election in the City of Venice will begin Monday, Oct. 25.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Here is a look at the sample ballot.

Voters in the Town of Longboat Key still have time to request a vote-by-mail (absentee) ballot for the November 2 City of Venice General Election or Town of Longboat Key Referendum. Here is a look at the sample ballot for Venice.

Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted. The cost to return a ballot by mail is one Forever stamp or $.58 postage.

Sarasota County elections offices are located at:

R.L. Anderson Bldg., 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293

Terrace Bldg., 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287

Voters should remember to complete and sign the Voter’s Certificate on the ballot return envelope and the signature should match the voter’s signature on record. Voters may track their vote-by-mail ballots and sign up to receive vote-by-mail ballot status updates at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail.

