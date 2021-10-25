Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas.(Source: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office/Facebook via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINDALE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas homeowner is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who had parked in his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas. He turned himself in Friday morning, was booked and then released on bond less than two hours later.

Turner told police Dghoughi was armed at the time of the Oct. 11 incident, but investigators found no gun in the car, according to The Associated Press.

The victim’s girlfriend believes he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.

Dghoughi’s family has expressed anger it took almost two weeks for Turner to be arrested over the fatal incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kimberly Cox
Protestors gather in downtown Bradenton in support for Kimberly Cox
A child was airlifted to Tampa General after reports of being burned
Child airlifted to Tampa General following reports of burns
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
Silver Alert cancelled after Manatee County man found safe
graphic
Last October rain today and Thursday

Latest News

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
Showers into the overnight.
The Halloween forecast continues to look chilly