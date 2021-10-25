Gov. DeSantis visits Venice to talk job growth

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Venice alongside representatives from Tervis, PGT Innovations, and Anna Maria Oyster Bar — to talk about the economy and business in Florida.

DeSantis told reporters that Florida’s economy gained 84,500 jobs in the month of September, including nearly 73,000 private-sector jobs. September also marked 17 months of private-sector job growth, increasing by 5.6% year over year.

“Business is booming in Florida, and today I was proud to highlight the continued growth of Florida’s economy alongside three Florida-based businesses,” the governor told reporters.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector gained the most jobs with 26,600 new jobs added. Florida’s labor force added 50,000 workers over the month. In the last year, Florida’s labor force has increased by 540,000, representing a 5.4% increase, which is significantly higher than the national rate of 0.8%. Florida’s unemployment rate also dropped to 4.9%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from August 2021.

