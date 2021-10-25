Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis visits Venice to talk job growth

Gov. Ron DeSantis talked business in Venice
Gov. Ron DeSantis talked business in Venice(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Venice alongside representatives from Tervis, PGT Innovations, and Anna Maria Oyster Bar — to talk about the economy and business in Florida.

DeSantis told reporters that Florida’s economy gained 84,500 jobs in the month of September, including nearly 73,000 private-sector jobs. September also marked 17 months of private-sector job growth, increasing by 5.6% year over year.

“Business is booming in Florida, and today I was proud to highlight the continued growth of Florida’s economy alongside three Florida-based businesses,” the governor told reporters.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector gained the most jobs with 26,600 new jobs added. Florida’s labor force added 50,000 workers over the month. In the last year, Florida’s labor force has increased by 540,000, representing a 5.4% increase, which is significantly higher than the national rate of 0.8%. Florida’s unemployment rate also dropped to 4.9%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from August 2021.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Cox
Protestors gather in downtown Bradenton in support for Kimberly Cox
A child was airlifted to Tampa General after reports of being burned
Child airlifted to Tampa General following reports of burns
A crash on I-75 at Clark Road shut down all southbound lanes for hours Friday . The license...
1 driver in critical condition after 8 vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Clark Road
Silver Alert cancelled after Manatee County man found safe
A crash at Bayshore Gardens Parkway near U.S. 41.
Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash

Latest News

Sarasota Police examine the wreckage of a motorcycle involved in a crash Monday on Fruitville...
Crash closes part of Fruitville Road
DeSoto County commissioners poised to ban gypstacks
14lbs of drugs collected on National Take Back Day
SPD collects over 14 pounds of drugs during National Drug Take Back Day
Gas prices at new high for 2021, AAA says