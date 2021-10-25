Gas prices at new high for 2021, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices stabilized over the weekend after rising another 13 cents, last week, AAA is reporting.

The state average now sits at $3.31 per gallon. That’s a new 2021 high, and the most expensive daily average price since October 2014.

“Gas prices have been dragged higher by skyrocketing crude oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins of AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Although oil prices increased again last week, it was by a smaller margin than the weeks before. Fortunately, gasoline futures held steady. So even if gas prices increase again this week, it shouldn’t be as significant of a jump as what drivers have experienced so far this month.”

Florida pump prices have climbed a total of 26 cents this month. So far this year, the state average has increased a total of $1.12 per gallon since Jan. 1.

Florida drivers are now paying $1.23 per gallon more than this time last year, and 89 cents more than this time in 2019.

Stabilizing gasoline futures is good news for motorists. Before last week, gasoline futures logged 12 cents gains in two consecutive weeks; and retail prices followed suit.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.46), Fort Lauderdale ($3.35), Port St. Lucie ($3.34)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.24), Jacksonville ($3.28), Panama City ($3.28), Punta Gorda ($3.29).

