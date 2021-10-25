Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FHP Trooper saves unconscious toddler on side of highway

A trooper saves a child on the side of I-95.
A trooper saves a child on the side of I-95.(FHP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper is being called a hero after performing life saving maneuvers on an unresponsive child.

The incident occurred on Oct. 16 in Miami. The department tweeted dashcam footage of the rescue. Trooper Mathieu was called to the scene on I-95 where the child was unconscious. Mathieu jumped out of his cruiser and performed a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness.

You can watch the video in its entirety below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

