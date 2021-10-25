FHP Trooper saves unconscious toddler on side of highway

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper is being called a hero after performing life saving maneuvers on an unresponsive child.

The incident occurred on Oct. 16 in Miami. The department tweeted dashcam footage of the rescue. Trooper Mathieu was called to the scene on I-95 where the child was unconscious. Mathieu jumped out of his cruiser and performed a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness.

Trooper Mathieu recently responded to an emergency involving a 1 year old toddler who was unresponsive on I-95.



Trooper Mathieu’s first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness! #Hero pic.twitter.com/BAKTWmGP37 — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) October 24, 2021

