Crash reported on Fruitville Road at Lockwood Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Fruitville Road, near Lockwood Ridge Road.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. Fruitville Road westbound and northbound Lockwood Ridge roads are completely closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨We're investigating a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash with life-threatening injuries at Fruitville & Lockwood Ridge. Updates to follow but please avoid the area and find an alternate route.



WB Fruitville CLOSED

EB Fruitville OPEN

NB Lockwood Ridge CLOSED pic.twitter.com/yUDUVOr2uJ — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.