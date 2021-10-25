Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Crash reported on Fruitville Road at Lockwood Ridge Road

Crash at Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road
Crash at Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Fruitville Road, near Lockwood Ridge Road.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. Fruitville Road westbound and northbound Lockwood Ridge roads are completely closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

