Crash reported on Fruitville Road at Lockwood Ridge Road
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Fruitville Road, near Lockwood Ridge Road.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. Fruitville Road westbound and northbound Lockwood Ridge roads are completely closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨We're investigating a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash with life-threatening injuries at Fruitville & Lockwood Ridge. Updates to follow but please avoid the area and find an alternate route.— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 25, 2021
WB Fruitville CLOSED
EB Fruitville OPEN
NB Lockwood Ridge CLOSED pic.twitter.com/yUDUVOr2uJ
