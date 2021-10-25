Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office seeking camera-covering bandit

Charlotte County Sheriff's Officials are searching for the subject who broke into a golf shop.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Officials are searching for the subject who broke into a golf shop.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials hope someone will recognize the galloping gait of a man who broke into a golf club in Port Charlotte.

The masked figure smashed the front window, and stole more than 30 Ping and Callaway brand golf clubs from inside the pro shop. He was captured outside frolicking from camera to camera to cover them with what appeared to be towels or cloths.

If anyone has any information on this individual, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (941) 639-0013, or send a tip through Facebook or through the free mobile app.

Alternatively, anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

You can watch the full cavorting caper below:

