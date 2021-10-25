Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office seeking camera-covering bandit

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials hope someone will recognize the galloping gait of a man who broke into a golf club in Port Charlotte.

The masked figure smashed the front window, and stole more than 30 Ping and Callaway brand golf clubs from inside the pro shop. He was captured outside frolicking from camera to camera to cover them with what appeared to be towels or cloths.

If anyone has any information on this individual, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (941) 639-0013, or send a tip through Facebook or through the free mobile app.

Alternatively, anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

You can watch the full cavorting caper below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.