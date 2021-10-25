Attorney: Laundrie family leaves North Port to grieve loss of son

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirms that the family is no longer in North Port.

“The family is grieving privately somewhere in Florida,’ Bertolino tells ABC7.

He also confirmed that Brian Laundrie’s cause of death has not yet been determined and that his remains have been sent to a forensic anthropologist.

Laundrie was the sole person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabrielle Petito. Petito went missing following a cross country road trip. Brian returned to North Port with her van and then his parents told the FBI that he had gone hiking in Carlton Reserve.

His remains were found Thursday in an area that had previously been underwater. Also discovered were a backpack and notebook.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.