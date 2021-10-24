Volunteers build ramp for Vietnam veteran

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

A Sarasota veteran’s life just got a little bit easier thanks to a few volunteers.

Kapp McMullin and his daughter are hard at work. They’re spending part of their weekend building a ramp free of charge.

“We’re fortunate enough to be in a position where we can help out, so we try to help out whenever we can,” he said.

It’s all for army veteran William “Billy” Dehart.

Billy served in Vietnam in 1968 until 1969.

Nowadays, he has trouble getting in and out of the house because he has issues with depth perception.

So, his wife reached out to nonprofit SRQ Vets for help.

SRQ Vets donated this lumber and the McMullins gave their time.

A few hours of hard work later and voila! Billy can now walk onto his patio with ease and is paying his thanks to these volunteers for building this much-needed addition to his home.

McMullin said he was more than happy to be here.

He comes from a long line of veterans, so he understands why service men and women deserve our help.

“My grandfather was a veteran in WWII, my father was a veteran and I served as well,” he said. “So, it’s in our blood.”

This is one of many volunteer projects he’s worked on for area veterans, and he plans to keep putting even more under his belt.

